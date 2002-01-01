We would like to introduce the overwhelming response of this magazine which are sold in most parts of Singapore. MEN’s UNO magazine is a bi-monthly Chinese Men Fashion Magazine. It is imported from Taiwan and comes in once every two month. Each magazine covers the news and trends important to today’s young men, including fashion and accessories, fitness and beauty, as well as lifestyle and romance. The contents of the magazine is divided into the following categories: 1. Fashion - 50% 2. Accessories, Skincare and Fitness - 25% 3. Lifestyle - 15% 4. Sex and Romance - 10% Every issue of this magazine is inspected and approved by MITA (Ministry of Information and The Arts) before they are distributed to the newsstands. The main target are centered on audience of single male between the age group of 18 to 35. Terms and Condition: These magazines are put on consignment basis. Sale and return of magazine are to be in good condition. Payment terms for this magazine is 60 days from the date delivered. Retail price for this magazine is sold at Singapore Dollars Seven only. Trade discount depend on the number of magazine required, and varies between 20 to 30 percent. Note: We have import another magazine called “PLAY” magazine. It is a monthly magazine and inside each magazine there is a CD. Briefly, the contents of the CD is mainly conversation and interview with singers, etc. Retail price for this used or past issue is sold at Singapore Dollars Nine only. In order for us to discuss further on this magazine, I do hope you can arrange for an appointment. Please feel free to get in touch with us if you require any other information. We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you. mensunosg@excite.com Copyright (c) 2002